Tunisia: Budget Set for Subsidies Does Not Exceed 1.4 Billion Dinars End of June 2021, Down 15 Percent.

Tunis/Tunisia — The budget set for subsidies did not exceed 1.4 billion dinars at the end of June 2021, down 15% compared to the same period in 2020.

These expenses account for only 8% of the State's whole expenses (17.6 billion dinars), according to data published recently by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support.

The subsidy of basic products accounted for 60.8% of the total compensation expenditure during the first half of 2021, while the subsidy for fuel stood at 21.5% and for transport at 17.7%.

Meanwhile, 57% of expenditures are reserved for the payment of the wage bill and 11% for the repayment of financing charges (interest on the debt).