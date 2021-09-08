Cameroon: African Men's Volleyball Championships - Good Start for Cameroon

The Lions beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 sets in their first game yesterday September 7, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

The national men's volleyball team has recorded their first victory at the ongoing 23rd edition of the African men's volleyball championship in Rwanda. They beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 sets in their first game yesterday September 7, 2021 at the Kigali Arena. Cameroon showed a mastery of the game from the first set wining the first set 25-19. DR Congo however put up a strong fight in the second set and won the set 25-22. The defeat forced the Cameroonians to strengthen their onslaught and giving nothing to chance.

Team captain, Ahmad Awal Mbutngam and his team mates put up an impressive performance wining the other two sets 25-15 and 25-17. The victory gives Cameroon their first three points in the competition. Cameroon will play their second match against Mali today, September 8, 2021 at the Kigali Arena at 3:00 p.m. (Cameroon time).

Cameroon is drawn in group C with the, DR Congo, Niger and newcomers Mali. The vice champions of Africa are out to use their experience in the competition to finish first in their group. In the other groups host country Rwanda is in group A with plays against Burkina Faso, Burundi and Uganda. Defending champions, Tunisia plays against Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Sudan in group B and group D countries are Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya. At press time yesterday the other first group matches were going on. Kigali is the first city in the East African region to ever host the continental tournament and the second o host the same tournament for women since Kenya in 2015. This is the fifth time that the championship has been held in the sub-Saharan countries after Cote d'Ivoire (1989), Nigeria (2001 and 1997) and South Africa in 2007.