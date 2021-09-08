Rwanda: Revenue Body Seizes Over 200 Smuggled Rolls of Electric Cables

In an ongoing crackdown that has lasted for a month, Rwanda Revenue Authority has seized assorted merchandise which was found to have been smuggled into the country.

They include 222 rolls of electric cables and 12 bales of clothes with up to 6,000 pieces of clothes, several skin bleaching products and weighing scales among other products.

The products were seized from different provinces of Rwanda during the operation that started at the beginning of August.

The purpose was to meet several representatives of leading business communities across the country, and sensitize them on using Electronic Billing Machines and paying property tax among other issues.

So, during these engagements, some traders started revealing that some of their colleagues could be selling smuggled products.

"In our discussions with the traders, they pointed out the issue of smuggled products in their communities which was affecting their businesses. We followed that up and seized the smuggled products," Paulin Uwitonze, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of taxpayer services told this paper.

During further engagements, Uwitonze said they got to know some of the techniques that are used by the smugglers. "So after getting the details, we swung into action and seized the smuggled products."

The operation was conducted in various districts including Karongi, Nyamasheke, Rubavu, Muhanga and Rusizi among others.

The officials also visited different border points that Rwanda shares with neighbouring countries, like Rusumo, Kagitumba, Nemba, La Corniche and Rusizi.

Uwitonze urged all traders to abide by the tax paying rules and shun away from smuggling as it affects the health and wealth of the country.

"In our continuous engagements with traders, we always ask them to avoid smuggling products from neighbouring countries, because they hurt revenue collection," he added.

Smuggling, Uwitonze added, helps promote the proliferation of substandard goods, some of which could potentially affect people's health.

Whenever such products are seized, they are either auctioned or destroyed.

