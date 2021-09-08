Rwanda: Govt Probes Wildfire On 7,000 Ha Rugezi Wetland

Rwanda Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation to examine the cause and likely impact of the large, destructive fire that recently gutted at least 50 hectares of Rugezi Wetland.

Rugezi Wetland is a peatland located in Burera and Gicumbi districts in Northern Province, covering about 7,000 hectares and lying at an altitude of approximately 2,050 metres.

It has been classified by Bird Life International as one of seven Important Bird Areas that accommodate threatened bird species including the Bradypterus graueri (songbirds species) and Grey Crowned Crane.

The wetland is one of Rwanda's strategic water resources and plays a critical role in regulating and filtering water flows into Lake Burera and Lake Ruhondo, which feed two of the country's largest hydropower plants, Ntaruka and Mukungwa.

Rugezi was designated as Ramsar site in 2006, meaning it is of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands conservation.

Rugezi enjoys full protection status under Prime Ministerial Order number 006/03 of 30/01/2017 establishing the list of swamps and their limits and regulating their management and use.

A statement issued by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) on September 8, indicates that wildfire broke out on Monday, September 6 in Gakenke Village, Ruconsho Cell, Rwerere Sector in Burera District. It was eventually extinguished but after gutting a large chunk of the wetland.

The wildfire was brought under control through joint efforts by local authorities from Burera District, Rwanda Defence Force and rangers from the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association assisted by local residents.

"The cause of the fire is now being probed by Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and one suspect has so far been arrested by the Rwanda National Police," reads part of the statement from REMA.

The investigation will be conducted by security institutions, district authorities and local conservation partners.

The investigation outcomes, REMA says, will provide recommendations on the sustainable management of the ecosystem around the wetland.

Damages

REMA says it is estimated the wildfire burnt 50 hectares, causing significant damage to the flora and fauna of the internationally recognised wetland.

"The fire also caused large greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Residents living nearby are encouraged to avoid the area, monitor their well-being and seek medical care if they experience respiratory issues related to the smoke," reads part of the statement.

Over the last five years, fire has broken out at the Rugezi wetland at least three times.

"Most instances have occurred in the vicinity of Rwerere and Rusarabuye sectors, and typically during the transition from the dry season and rainy season according to the environment watchdog body.

Over 40% of Rwanda's wetlands 'lost their pristine nature'

A survey, dubbed "Wetlands Biodiversity and Ecological Integrity Assessment", conducted by Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS Network) indicates that over 40 per cent of national wetlands have lost their quality due to encroachment.

There are about 1,000 wetlands across the country.

The assessment whose findings revealed last year found that at least eight bird species, three mammals, two fish species, one amphibian and two reptiles were endangered or threatened due to wetlands encroachment that led them to lose ecological integrity or quality.

The level of pressure of threats to the wetlands biodiversity is at 65 per cent while the level of action to respond to the threats is only at 35 per cent.

