Egypt: Madbouli Inaugurates 1st Edition of Egypt - LCF

8 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that Egypt-ICF is held under extraordinary circumstances faced by the development efforts around the world in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This came on Wednesday during Madbouli's inauguration of Egypt-ICF on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The two-day event is organized by the Ministry of International Cooperation with the participation of the African Development Bank, the World Bank Group, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Euromoney.

A galaxy of leaders and ministers of countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America in addition to policy makers from Egypt and the world and regional and international heads of financing institutions take part in the event.

Madbouli said that the coronavirus showed the importance of multi-lateral cooperation and the inevitability of boosting international cooperation efforts between all the bodies concerned to recover from the pandemic and to achieve sustainable development via rallying financial and technological resources.

