Egypt Reports 378 New Corona Virus Cases, 10 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said that 378 new corona virus cases were detected in Egypt in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 290,773.

In a statement on Tuesday 7/9/2021, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 10 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,811.

As many as 674 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 243,297, the spokesman added.