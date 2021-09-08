Egypt: Sisi Signs Law On Establishing Charitable Endowment Fund

8 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has signed a law on establishing the charitable endowment fund.

According to Law no. 145 of 2021, the Cairo-based fund shall be used for establishing scientific, cultural, health and social institutions and assisting state bodies to carry out service projects.

The prime minister shall be responsible for forming and presiding over the fund's board of directors.

The term of membership at the fund's board of directors shall be four years and could be renewed once.

