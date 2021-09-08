Egypt: First Edition of Egypt International Cooperation Forum Kicks Off 'Egypt-ICF' Starts Under Sisi Auspices

8 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The activities of Egypt International Cooperation forum "Egypt-ICF" started on Wednesday 8/9/2021 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi with the participation of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and ministers of international cooperation, manpower, supply, education, planning, local development, health, environment, communication, transport, social solidarity, agriculture industry and trade.

Representatives from governments from Africa, Europe and Latin America are taking part in the two-day event, in addition to heads of international and regional financing institutions and representatives of the private sector and civil community.

The first edition of the forum is held under the rubric "partnerships to achieve sustainable development" to boost joint work for supporting the UN agenda to achieve the targets of sustainable development 2030 and rally efforts to face challenges around the world after the outbreak of corona virus.

The participants will discuss a number of issues during five sessions on the role of multi-party partnerships in the efforts of reconstruction after the corona virus, boosting international financing mechanisms to cope with the targets of sustainable development 2030, encouraging the participation of the private sector in development via international cooperation.

Egypt-ICF will conclude its activities on Thursday with a conclusion statement on "investment in human capital" and the recommendations of the participants from the countries, international organizations and the UN.

The event will witness the launching of international and regional initiatives between the Ministry of International Cooperation and its partners and review the international experiments in the field of developmental cooperation including the Egyptian experiment.

