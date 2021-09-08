Liberia: Police 100-Day Deliverables Targets Communities in Bong County...

Gbarnga — Newly-assigned Assistant Police Commissioner for Bong County, Fasu Sheriff, has said the first 100-day deliverables of his duty will focus on community policing to maintain security in the county

Speaking in an acceptance speech Monday at the Gbarnga Regional Hub during the official turning over of office by outgoing Commander, Colonel Fredrick Nepay, Mr. Sheriff maintained, that his duty as Police Commander for Bong will be done through "3 Cs" -- collaboration, coordination and cooperation.

According to him, taking policing to the community with the maximum cooperation from inhabitants will help to achieve safety and protection of lives and property in various communities.

For his part LNP Region Three Commander for Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties Morris T. Teamah lauded outgoing Commander Colonel Nepay for the level of improved security in the county, adding, "it was during Colonel Nepay's administration Bong was declared "no go zone for armed robbers."

At the same time, the LNP Regional Commander lauded the media for its pivotal role in the fight against crime in the county, stating that if the new Commander should succeed, he must follow media reports at all times.

For his part, outgoing LNP Bong Commander Nepay admonished his successor to take the issue of less fortunate Liberians seriously.

He noted if the new Commander embarks on rehabilitation and reintegration of less fortunate Liberians in the county, crime will be minimized.

He lamented that the roadmap to rehabilitation of less fortunate Liberians requires holistic approach by stakeholders in the county, including the Bong Legislative Caucus, recommending budgetary allotment for the purpose of safety and security.