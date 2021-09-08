Liberia: House of Representatives Adjourns 4th Session

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has adjourned its 4th Session of the 54th National Legislature.

Speaking during the closing of the Sitting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, stated that during the 4th session, there were 61 regular sessions, 49 Executive sessions, three Special Sessions, and 34 appearances of Government Appointees.

He added that the total sessions and appearances were 147.

Speaker Chambers also disclosed that out 65 Bills introduced, 31 were passed, among which include, 18 Executive Bills, seven Bills from Members of the House of Representatives and four Bills concurred with from the Liberian Senate and two joint resolution.

He further explained that the total number of bills in committee rooms is 34.

He called on his colleagues to develop a culture of consciousness that will serve the best interest of humanity and so that the interest of the citizens can be realized.

He also called on the three branches of government to coordinate in order to move the country forward.

Speaker Chambers furthered disclosed that the 4th session of the 54th Legislature was unmatched, adding that their workings during the 4th session brought relief to the citizens on grounds that it was more service to humanity, thus thanking the Executive for cooperating.