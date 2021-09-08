Liberia: Pres.weah Appoints Swaray, Lifts Lis Deputy Commissioner Suspension

Monrovia — The President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed Solomane M. Swaray as Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Development.

The appointment was made on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of Abigail Wesseh.

The Deputy Commissioner for Operations of the Liberia Immigration Service was suspended for administrative reasons.

President Weah warned Commissioner Wesseh and other officials of government to adhere to all special operating procedures within their entities.