Liberia: Pres.weah Appoints Swaray, Lifts Lis Deputy Commissioner Suspension

8 September 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed Solomane M. Swaray as Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Development.

The appointment was made on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of Abigail Wesseh.

The Deputy Commissioner for Operations of the Liberia Immigration Service was suspended for administrative reasons.

President Weah warned Commissioner Wesseh and other officials of government to adhere to all special operating procedures within their entities.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X