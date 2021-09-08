West Africa: Guinea Crisis - Women Group Alarms At Insecurity Women, Children Could Face

Monrovia — The West African Network of Young Women Leaders, which goes by the acronym ROAJELF, has expressed concern about the peace and security of women and children amidst Guinea's "concerning" political development, and wants the international community to act faster to ensure the safety of the vulnerable population.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) should provide safeguards for the peace and security of women and children with keen attention to shielding this cohort from "splinter effects of the ongoing political disorder" in Guinea, says the group's newly-elected president, the Liberian Miatta Darwolor Thomas of Sister Aid Liberia (SALI).

ROAJELF is a pro-women assembly of young women leaders from all 15 nations in West Africa.

It has condemned the "forceful military takeover" and calls for the return to constitutional rule in that West Africa nation.

Since Sunday, some elite military personnel, led by Mamady Doumbouya, have been holding President Alpha Conde in an apparent takeover of the government other than democratic.

Conde was elected in October last year; a victory the opposition argued was illegitimate. But the ousted President had long dismissed such a charge.

The women's group has, in the meantime, sent out a plea with the people of Guinea to come to a dialogue in a bid to prevent possible escalation of the situation.

According to the statement the group released Monday, efforts towards a dialogue can hardly be achieved without the intervention of ECOWAS, EU, AU, UN and other pro-democracy institutions.

ROAJELF is at the same time rallying all non-governmental organizations, particularly women-focused social structures in Guinea and the region, to join in the advocacy for Guinea's return to constitutional order.

It insists that instability in Guinea will roll back development and threaten the peace and security of the country's people--more so, women and girls--and could have negative spill-over effect on the region.

LINA