Namibia: Covid-19 Vaccines and Menstruation

WOMEN have been reporting irregularities in their menstrual cycle and the way it presents after being vaccinated against Covid-19.

This trend was surveyed by anthropologist Kathryn Clancy at the University of Illinois, who on Twitter said her period arrived early and was heavier than usual one week after her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

She says she subsequently received many reports of women saying their menstrual cycles have changed after being vaccinated.

Clancy then launched a survey asking vaccinated women to share their menstrual experiences.

The Gavi Alliance, which runs the Covax Facility in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, says it is important to note that many factors, including stress, anxiety and nutrition can affect menstruation, which makes it hard to determine the effect Covid-19 vaccinations could have by themselves.

Locally based specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr David Emvula says these potential side effects are considered mild and should not deter women from getting vaccinated.

Emvula says many women experience temporary changes in their periods from time to time during their lives.

"The degree to which changing hormone levels affects a woman is often multifactorial and informed by her psychological well-being at the time, and life-changing events such as the global pandemic could result in women experiencing their periods differently," he says.

In some women the effects of the pandemic and vaccines could coincide, Emvula says.

He says women who notice any unusual bleeding are recommended to consult a doctor.

"It is also important to stress that these perceived changes in menstrual cycle after having the Covid-19 vaccine should not be confused with an impact on fertility and the ability to have children," he says.

There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility, Emvula says.

He recommends that women who have just delivered should be offered vaccinations in line with the general population, regardsless of whether they are breastfeeding.

"There is no known risk in giving the available Covid-19 vaccines to breastfeeding women. Women should, therefore, not stop breastfeeding to be vaccinated against Covid-19," he says.

Emvula says studies have demonstrated the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in breast milk following the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"These findings suggest continual transference of antibodies to neonates during breastfeeding, and the development of passive immunity in the neonate," he says.

He says women may choose to delay their vaccine until after the first 12 weeks of gestation, which is the period during which the embryo or fetus is most vulnerable to teratogens (agents causing malformation in embryos).

"Pregnant women are more likely to become seriously unwell when compared to non-pregnant women, and have a higher risk of their baby being born prematurely if they develop Covid-19 in their third trimester (after 28 weeks of pregnancy)," Emvula says.

It is therefore reasonable to get vaccinated before the third trimester, bearing in mind that it takes time for immunity to develop, and that protection is stronger after the second dose of the vaccine.