Namibia: Namwater Shifts to Prepaid System

NAMWATER recently resolved to provide some towns with bulk water supply on a prepaid basis only.

This is as a result of the low collection rate of billed residents, which poses a challenge for local authorities to settle their accounts.

Khorixas, Otavi, Okakarara, Stampriet, Maltahöhe, Berseba, Tses, Gibeon, Karasburg, and Keetmanshoop will be affected by this decision.

NamWater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha says the utility last month notified authorities of this intention.

He describes the current situation as untenable.

Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Rehoboth, and Arandis have already had prepaid systems installed and activated.

These towns and villages will receive water equal to the amount they have made a prepayment for.

"If NamWater does not take remedial action now to prompt our customers to pay for services rendered, we will find ourselves in a position where we cannot provide the nation with water," Shigwedha says.

Katima Mulilo chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso says they have already entered a repayment agreement with NamWater.

In the middle of last year, residents' water debt stood at about N$27,8 million.

The Namibian earlier this year reported that the bill rose to about N$40 million when residents stopped paying due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have an agreement with NamWater to settle our account, according to which they deduct 30% when we do pay," Liswaniso says.

Rundu Town Council spokesperson Benjamin Makayi says: "We owe NamWater over N$120 million and are on a prepaid system."

FREE COVID-19 WATER

Keetmanshoop municipality spokesperson Dawn Kruger says the town owes NamWater N$22 million.

The town is expected to make a monthly repayment of N$2 million, she says.

"If Keetmanshoop municipality goes onto a prepaid water supply system, it would have dire consequences for non-paying and paying customers.

"The municipality itself could be downgraded to village level, or we may move to provide customers borehole water," she says.

Kruger says since the directive issued by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to open taps during the Covid-19 state of emergency, customers who were in a position to pay for water simply stopped paying.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Human Rights Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simeon Kanime, the chief executive officer of the Rehoboth Town Council, says the town will be on the prepaid system from this month.

Kanime says 40% of the town's monthly prepayments will go towards servicing its debt, while 60% will go towards water purchased.

Rehoboth currently owes NamWater about N$23 million.

"The council will revert to disconnecting electricity supply over the non-payment of municipal bills by residents as a remedial strategy," Kanime says.

DISCONNECTION WARNINGS

At the beginning of the year, it was understood that the urban and rural development ministry would subsidise councils with water during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Keetmanshoop mayor Marie Schmidt, the ministry has so far paid only N$200 000 on the town's NamWater account.

"Based on this request from NamWater, the ministry issued a national circular to local authorities countrywide advising them to enforce credit and debt policies and suspend the services of defaulters, since we are no longer in a state of emergency," Schmidt says.

Nghidinwa Daniel, the executive director of urban and rural development, says the ministry is aware of the troubles local authorities are facing.

"In the meantime, local authorities must continue to collect revenue from their customers to continue paying the bulk water supplier, and we as a ministry will support them when we have the finances to do so," he says.