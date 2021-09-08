Namibia: 'The Fire Is Destroying Us'

"THE fire is destroying us. More than 15 farms are now on fire," former Oshakati mayor Katrina Shimbulu said yesterday.

Shimbulu, who is currently the president of the Association of Local Authorities in Namibia, said: "As I speak to you, I am literally evading the fire."

Her farm is located near Outjo in the Kunene region.

Some farms in the area are owned by prominent people, such as former Namibia Football Association president John Muinjo, associate professor at the University of Namibia Jekura Kavari, Popular Democratic Movement member of parliament Vipuakuje Muharukua, Jeffrey Kauta, and businessman Gert Coetzee, among others.

Shimbulu said yesterday marked the fourth day of battling the fires.

She said no human life has been lost so far, but some of the farmers' livestock had been killed.

"We are trapped by the fire ... this is between dying and surviving," she said.

Shimbulu's neighbour Kavari yesterday said: "I am not on the ground, but from the pictures and what I am hearing, it's burning like hell."

Muinjo said the fire only reached his farm on Monday, but is raging.

He said no one has been injured at his farm yet.

"We are still fighting. It's a matter of running around with neighbours also assisting each other. It would be nice if the Namibian Defence Force could render some assistance," he said.

Muinjo said there is no clear indication of what started the fire.

"Usually these fires are caused by coal burners, and they are now being carried by the wind," he said.

Muharukua was lost for words when contacted yesterday.

"We haven't been able to locate one guy since this morning. We need the air force. We need the army," he said.

Muharukua said four of his neighbours' farms have been completely destroyed, and 60% of his farm has been destroyed.

"It's a painful experience. We have tried to pull our resources together. We thought we managed to succeed yesterday, but the intensity increased again. I am lost for words. If the army doesn't come, nothing will be left here," he said.

Kunene police regional commander commissioner James Nderura yesterday said the damage due to the fire is devastating.

Communal land has also been affected, he said.

"We are trying, but it's difficult. The communal area between the Omusati and Kunene regions is also affected," he said, pleading for assistance.

"It is very bad. Some parts have no roads. It's not accessible to people. It's difficult to control the fire. We have equipment, but we don't have transport," he said.