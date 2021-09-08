Namibia: Mva Fund Appoints New Board Members

THE minister of finance, Iipumbu Shiimi, last week announced the newly appointed members of the board of directors of the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund, with Shitaleni Herman as chairperson.

According to Shiimi, the seven-member board was appointed in consultation with the minister of public enterprises.

Herman has Janjte Daun as his deputy, and the Ministry of Finance's Elizabeth Kharuchas as a member.

Kharuchas leads the government's medical aid scheme in the treasury.

Other members are Magnus Nangombe, Namene Shejavali, Damien Mabengo and Tomas Iindji.

Shiimi said the board members will serve for a period of three years, effective from 1 October.

The MVA Fund was established in 1991, shortly after independence, to compensate people injured in motor vehicle crashes or the dependants of people killed in such crashes.

