Namibia: Gipf Invests Millions in Agri-Salt Maker

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has invested N$10,1 million in WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, a 100% Namibian-owned company which produces a variety of nutritious salt blocks for the agriculture industry.

WinSalt is said to be a trendsetter in the industry which speaks to the fund's desire to assist pioneering manufacturing entities.

"The GIPF saw an opportunity in the agriculture industry through animal feed and nutrition blocks and decided to spearhead investments towards the manufacturing thereof for all livestock," said David Nuyoma, the fund's chief executive.

The company is the first of its kind in Africa and the world to have manufactured animal nutrition and medicine blocks with indigenous ingredients like moringa and devil's claw.

To date, WinSalt has manufactured nutritional and medicine blocks with pure salt, seaweed, apple, carrot, garlic, cherry, moringa, cobalt iodine, trace minerals, sulphur, aniseed, selenium, aloe and tannin inhibitor.

These nutrition and medicine blocks last four times longer than other molasses blocks in the industry.

The blocks are cost effective for farmers, weather resistant, contain zero sediment and molasses and improve animal nutrition and health.

"The WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd blocks are made from raw materials that are sourced locally. The blocks are highly recommended as they allow the animals to regulate their own salt and mineral intake per lick. These blocks have proven to be popular on cattle and livestock farms in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia," stated Nuyoma.

The company has a staff complement of eight, and is striving to scale staff to a complement of 25 employees. The company has exported to Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Zambia and Angola and is currently busy with the South African market