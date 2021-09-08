Namibia: Repaired School Furniture Changes Lives

LEARNING has just become a much more pleasant experience for pupils at Ndoro Memorial Combined School in the Zambezi region.

This is because they now have proper chairs to sit on and desks to work at.

Kongola constituency councillor Benne Busihu, together with the school's management, acquired material to repair the broken furniture.

Ndoro Memorial Combined School is in the Omega 3 area, where it caters for some 320 San pupils, with 21 staff members.

Linus Sipopo, the school's principal, during a media briefing recently said repairing the chairs and tables has eased the school's lack of furniture.

This was as a result of seven classrooms which were built without a budget for furniture.

"The pupils were sitting on the floor during lessons. Therefore, with the small budget we had, we decided to buy materials, and councillor Busihu paid for the labour.

"We have since repaired about 87 tables and chairs, which means some pupils are now being educated in comfort," he said.

Sipopo said there is still a shortage of chairs for the senior pupils, who are still making use of old, plastic chairs or chair frames.

He said this could contribute to poor performance in their upcoming final examinations.

"Therefore, we are appealing to other good Samaritans to come on board and help us fix the chair frames to provide the pupils with chairs. We would also appreciate it if we can get assistance to fence off the school premises," he said.

Susan Ben, a member of the school board, at the briefing said the lack of electricity at the school is of concern.

She said this also affects pupils' performance, because they are unable to study at night.

"Currently, there is also no feeding programme at the school, and this contributes to school dropouts and poor performance. Therefore, we appeal to the government to fast-track the completion of the hostel project, so that our kids can get daily meals, since all of them are from poor backgrounds," she said.