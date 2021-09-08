Namibia: Kakia Unapologetic On 'Baddie Anthem'

WITH a few features and songs under her belt, 20-year-old kakia is excited about the future. The singer released the track 'Baddie Anthem' yesterday, which she describes it as a feel good track produced by Namibian producer, Devitchi.

"It's all about looking good, feeling good and having fun -about being the most powerful and independent version of yourself, unapologetically."

In an exclusive interview with The Weekender, kakia says the song helps to lift the mood and remind people of their sense of self-worth.

"I wrote this song for all my hot girls. I love it when women are confident and strong."

In addition to 'Baddie Anthem', kakia says she has many more songs in the pipeline.

"I have been working with such talented people and I will be putting out more singles and features soon. Perhaps I'll release a project too, I am really excited!"

Tiny in stature with a voice for the ages, kakia is part of a young generation of artists such as Kevo Maro and Waters who actively make music for culture migration, while still keeping their sound local. She has done alternative and indie music however, she prefers not to limit herself to specific genres.

"I will work with anything as long as I connect with it and I can create something new, beautiful and interesting."

The introverted science student says she entered the local scene in 2018 with her song, 'cigs' and she's very thankful that the industry has embraced her.

"I've met so many creatives, they have taught me to be strong-willed and encouraged me to have more confidence in myself and my music. I think we have a lot of space to grow, and working together will only help all of us achieve our goals."

The young songbird is originally from Oranjemund, having moved to Windhoek in 2015, where she discovered SoundCloud and started recording pieces of music on her laptop.

"Moving (to Windhoek) was difficult but I always had music to comfort me. A friend of mine found my SoundCloud and took me to a studio, which is when I decided to start recording professionally," she says.

She's been making moves in the industry since then, having joined DBS Africa - a distribution group and management agency that aims to shape the culture through the power of artistry.

"With them, I met my forever family in music. They encouraged me and helped me to be an even better artist," she says.

Growing up at Oranjemund, she was inspired by people like Emmanuel Enkara, and Suzy Eises, who was her neighbour.

"Suzy and Emmanuel have only strengthened my love for art and music. I admire them so much."

Kakia has a few other local favourites including singers Pewa and Waters, among others.

Waters says he'd love to work with kakia in future.

"kakia is so different when it comes to her sound. I think she brings an alternative flavour to Namibian music. She contributes to the growth of the industry by digging deeper and specialising in it. Nobody does what she does here," he says.

Pewa describes kakia as extremely talented and predicts that she will play a big part in Namibia's alternative scene.

"The music she makes is something we as Namibians do not have enough of, so I will always be excited to hear new music from her," Pewa says.

Pewa and kakia currently have something in the works and she looks forward to working with kakia in future.

"I feel like our singing styles work really well together."