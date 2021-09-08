Namibia: Pupils Show Gratitude to Health Workers

SHAROLDINE BOCK

GRADE 4 pupils from Walvis Bay Primary School recently distributed over 30 food parcels to health workers at the Walvis Bay State Hospital's old vaccination site.

This was to show their gratitude to healthcare workers who risk their lives to vaccinate people against Covid-19. This initiative was also done as part of the Grade 4's month of social responsibility.

"We as a private school have a social responsibility towards the community. There is always a misconception that private schools are only here to make money but we also want to help the community where we can. We are not on an island, we are all in a community," said school director Charl Theron. The school contributed drinks and energy bars, while a parent donated the meals.

Dr Augustu Gowab, acting senior medical officer at the Walvis Bay State Hospital, was happy to receive the donation from the children.

"It shows that the front line workers are in the mind of the community. We are currently in the midst of Covid-19 vaccination campaign. We want our workers to be energised, motivated and to push to make sure, if not the whole, then at least half the community gets vaccinated," said Gowab.