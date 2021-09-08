Namibia: Inmates Wounded in Holding Cell Chaos

INMATES at the Swakopmund Police Station's holding cells recently sustained serious injuries after police officers allegedly assaulted them.

Inmate Reginald January (29) earlier this week said they were beaten and shot at with rubber bullets by the officers for no apparent reason.

"I was helping in the kitchen, and there was one inmate who was arguing with an officer," he said, adding that chaos erupted

when the inmate threw water at the officer.

Erongo regional police commander commissioner Andreas Nelumbu on Monday said the inmates started the riot, injuring three officers.

"They destroyed everything, including the stoves, and demolished three holding-cell doors and used the things they destroyed from the kitchen to fight with the police," he said.

Nelumbu said the prisoners refused to cooperate and police officers in riot gear had to enter the holding cells to calm the situation down.

January claimed some inmates were standing in the corridor when officers started shooting at them with rubber bullets and beating them.

"Why did they have to include all of us?" he asked.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba said an investigation into the malicious damage to state property has commenced.

"They damaged everything in the kitchen, including the doors of the cells, and blocked the officers from entering the cells," he said earlier this week.

Shapumba said the inmates were unruly and "knew what caused the chaos".

"The ordinary officers on duty could not manage, because the situation was tense," he said, adding that members of the police's Special Field Force had to be summoned to bring the situation under control.

"One inmate would not be difficult to control. They [the officers] are just defending themselves," Shapumba said.

January said they would request the ombudsman's assistance in taking legal action.

"We spoke to Bonita Khaibes from the Office of the Ombudsman, but she is covering up for the police, and she doesn't want to help us," he claimed.

"She is saying she is not coming because the place is dirty. How are we supposed to get help?" January asked.

Advocate Ingrid Husselmann from the Office of the Ombudsman yesterday confirmed the incident and said they are monitoring and investigating the situation.

"We have observed that issues like this happen, because some inmates have been detained for long and cells are overcrowded," she said.

Lazarus Shihepo (29), one of the alleged assaulted inmates, said the group wants to open a case against the police.

Shihepo said officers have, however, refused to provide them with the relevant documents to do so.

Seven prisoners have allegedly been taken to the Swakopmund State Hospital due to their injuries.

"We have lost so much blood. I have a broken hand and two of my fingers cannot move, and the swelling won't go down. One of the inmates was shot 11 times in his leg," January said.

"They do not want outsiders to hear our cries. We are suffering. If I go silent, then you must know something happened to us," he said.

Nelumbu said no one is stopping the prisoners from opening a case.