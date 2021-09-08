Namibia: 'Depression Led Me to Photography' - Eino

OTJIWARONGO self-taught photographer, Redemption Eino (29) of Redemption Photography, says he discovered his passion for photography after going through depression late last year.

"Last year came with the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, which affected most of us in unpleasant ways. Lockdown came and I lost my job in stage one. I got depressed a few times, so I decided to buy a camera to keep myself busy and from going insane or drowning in my thoughts," says Eino.

This led him to love taking pictures of random things until he got to work with a few models from his community, where his love of photography started growing, he says.

"A few months later, I started digging for more knowledge. I learned how to use Adobe Photoshop.That is when I told myself, I can make a living from just being a photographer, something I fell in love with and currently enjoy doing," explains Eino.

After discovering that people are sharing his works more on his social media pages, Eino says his focus is becoming one of the most artistic photographers in Africa.

"I don't just take pictures, I create them, and I put love, effort, creativity, and passion into what I do. I believe pictures should be more than just a pretty face in them. I am an artistic photographer, and I love it," says Eino, adding that he wants to leave his footprints on the sands of time.

His best moment as a photographer is when he does a photoshoot with his models from Otjiwarongo in traditional attire, including Ovahimba, Damara and Ovaherero.

"With the shoot, I also wanted to tell the story of where I came from, and having no experience, but just a being a beginner cameraman without a full set of equipment. The response to the photoshoot was overwhelming, as I gained a huge number of followers on my social media accounts and many people started making bookings," Eino says.

Many of his pictures are being used on corporate adverts, such as Namib Mills' Top Score advert.

Eino says one can live on photography.

"With the ongoing pandemic, I realised that photography has little personal contact and it helps boost one's self-esteem. So, I believe if photography is taken into consideration, we can make a living from it. But for now, I do it for fun with the hope that one day it is going to take me places," says Eino.