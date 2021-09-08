Tanzania: Coast Region to Explore Income Generating Sources

THE Coast Region is working on an initiative to identify and explore all income generating opportunities that will contribute to the region's economic growth.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Eng Mwanasha Tumbo made the statement at the launching of the three days meeting on Good Financial Governance (GFG) facilitated by the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the German government through the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) at Kibaha Town, yesterday.

"Our region has a lot of unutilised income generating opportunities. Through this meeting and other training, we have been providing to our responsible officers, we are very certain now we will be able to come up with different sources of income and revenues which were not included in our collections before", she said.

She said that all nine districts councils in the region are doing an excellent job in revenue collections but there is lacking a connection in the area of materials which could increase production and expand revenue collections.

Eng. Tumbo said the meeting which has brought together officials from financial sectors from the regional headquarters and three district councils of Mkuranga, Kibaha Town and Chalinze will also be a good opportunity for the participants to share challenges in revenue collections and ways to solve them.

According to Advisor for Domestic Revenue from GIZ Mr Raymond Nzali this is the second phase of the programme. The first phase was launched in May, 2015 with 15 councils in the country