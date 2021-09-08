Tanzania: Agriculture Investment Opportunities On Spotlight

TANZANIA agriculture investment opportunities will be put into the spotlight today during the ongoing global Agricultural Green Revolution Alliance (AGRA) Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the meeting, Tanzania will showcase and present investment opportunities and priorities in agribusiness to attract investors in the sector. Tanzania has enormous opportunities to play a significant role as a food producer, manufacturer and exporter

What we need to do is to increase productivity, add value and be very consistent. Nations sourcing agriculture produce and goods from Tanzania will gain confidence that we are reliable for the long term, and it is not a one-off thing," said Mr Kirenga

A cross-section of stakeholders in Tanzania gathered at Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) offices in Dar es Salaam yesterday to rally more SMEs and other actors to participate at the summit.

Tanzania is looked up as the region's food forte, ready to grow exports and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, who are the majority of its workers.

Mr Geoffrey Israel Kirenga, SAGCOT Chief Executive Officer and Mr Donald Mizambwa AGRA Associate Programme Officer, jointly noted that at the AGRF summit, Tanzania investment opportunities in the agriculture sector would be in the spotlight, in the event expected to reach over 10,000 participants from diverse parts of the world.

"Our role as a major exporter of maize, rice, soya and other agriculture products has taken shape. What we need to do is to increase productivity, add value and be very consistent.

Nations sourcing agriculture produce and goods from Tanzania will gain confidence that we are reliable for the long term, and it is not a one-off thing," said Mr Kirenga.

At the summit, the Tanzania government will present its flagship agriculture programmes and the accruing investment opportunities today.

In what has been budded a year-long deal room, SMEs in Tanzania will seek international partners for collaboration to grow their trade. The country is a significant export of maize and rice, he said.

Agriculture in Tanzania is taking greater shape thanks to the improved business environment including more coordination of sector ministries - Agriculture Sector Lead Ministries (ASLMs), under the Prime Minister's office, noted Mr Mizambwa However, Tanzania partly imports sugar, wheat and cooking oil, which if more efforts are made, the east African secondlargest economy can produce enough for domestic use and exports