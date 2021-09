Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian's volleyball team defeated Nigeria's 3-0 (25-15,25-2,25-18) at CAVB Volleyball Nations Championships day 1 Group B game, played on Tuesday evening.

Tunisia, champion of the last two editions (2917 and 2019) and the country with the most titles at the continental level (10 titles), will take on Ethiopia on Wednesday.

The CAVB Volleyball Nations Championships is organised on September 7-16 in Kigali (Rwanda).