Tunisia: Budget Deficit Down 46 Percent End of June 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's budget deficit dropped by nearly 46% to 1.8 billion dinars during the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, reads a document on the execution of the State budget, published recently by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Promotion.

This is due to the 13.6% rise posted in budgetary resources to nearly 15.9 billion dinars, notably thanks to the increase by 16.7% to 14.7 billion dinars of tax revenues against a slight increase by 1.6% in budgetary costs to 17.6 billion dinars.

Nevertheless, the budgetary costs were marked by an increase in compensation expenses (up 6% to 10 billion dinars), intervention expenses (+15.8% to 3.6 billion dinars) and management expenses (+4.5% to 0.5 billion dinars).

However, investment expenses saw a 39% drop by the end of June, standing at 1.4 billion dinars. These expenses account for only 8% of the State's overall expenses. Financing costs (debt interest) stood at 1.9 billion dinars, posting a slight rise of 0.5% compared to the same period last year.