Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 63,000 Jab Appointments Missed On September 7

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 31,278 people had honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments on September 7 out of a total of 95,214 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry further added that out of 76,642 people invited to receive their first shot, only 20,129 were vaccinated, and out of 18,572 called to receive boosters, only 11,149 honoured their appointments.

A total of 6,257,492 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,404,156 first shots and 1,853,336 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,541,462 and is as follows: 1,853,336 received two doses, while 320,092 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 368,034 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

The ministry further said that 5,973,687 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 6 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.