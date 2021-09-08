Tanzania, German Bank Sign 67.8 Billion Grant Agreement

Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania and the German Development Bank (KfW) has on Wednesday, August 8, signed a €25 million (Sh67.82 billion) worth grant agreement for financing sustainable development of protected area ecosystems project.

The pact was signed by the Finance and Planning permanent secretary (PS), Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, on behalf of Tanzania and the KfW director for East Africa and the African Union Christoph Tiskens.

Mr Tutuba said some €8 million (about Sh21.7 billion) of the total amount will go to finance the development and protection of the Serengeti ecosystem.

This, he explained, was a second phase of funding from the German government whereby during phase one €20.5 million was provided as a grant through the agreement signed in 2013.

The PS went further, expounding that €17 million (about Sh46.12 billion) of the €25 million will be used for financing the development and protection of the Katavi, Rukwa and Greater Mahale ecosystems.

"The government of Tanzania commends KfW for its valuable support," he said, assuring that every cent of the grant would be used as intended.

The grant signing ceremony was also witnessed by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Tanzania, Ms Regine Hess.