Tanzania: Tigo Set to Have New Boss As CEO Quits

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania's chief executive officer Simon Karikari is leaving the telecom early next month, the company confirmed yesterday.

This comes just a month after his Vodacom Tanzania counterpart Hisham Hendi also announced his departure from the company after having secured another position in Spain. Reports that were in circulation since Friday about Mr Karikari's departure were confirmed yesterday by Tigo's Board of Directors chairman Ami Mpungwe.

"His contract expires at the end of this month. He informed me earlier that he would not be seeking a contract extension," said Ambassador Mpungwe.

The chairman was not sure where Mr Karikari would be headed to after his departure from Tigo Tanzania. Efforts to reach him proved futile.

He did not pick his phone despite having earlier promised Mwananchi that he would call back through a text message, that was not to be until press time.

Mr Karikari is leaving Tigo after working with the company for about seven years, including five in the country.