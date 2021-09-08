Tanzania: Clearing Agent Ordered to Pay Back Sh94 Million Overpaid By Alaf

Dar es Salaam — The Commercial Division of the High Court has ordered a clearing and forwarding agent to refund steel roofing maker Alaf Limited Sh81.3 million and $5,981 that was mistakenly overpaid.

The court has also rejected a counter claim of Sh218.6 million that Minex Logistics Limited raised after being sued calling it an 'exaggeration'.

Alaf and Minex enjoyed a long and well-established business relationship since 2012 when Alaf engaged the company to provide clearing and forwarding services for its various consignments imported into Tanzania from January 2012 to July 2015.

The roofing producer claimed between May 2, 2015 and May 14, 2015 it mistakenly overpaid the agent Sh81.9 million and $5,981 for clearing and forwarding services. Alaf sued Minex in 2017 after all efforts to claim the refund failed.

Following the suit, Minex filed a counterclaim in which it denied the liability and asked the court to order Alaf to pay them Sh218.6 in unpaid invoices. The company tendered in court invoices for the services it offered to Alaf and accused Alaf of refusing the pay.