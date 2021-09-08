Uganda: Parliaments Praise Uganda for Hosting Afghan Refugees

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has lauded Uganda for its policy that saw the country take in refugees from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban.

The Inter Parliamentary Union is a global organisation of national parliaments and brings together 179 parliaments worldwide.

"IPU secretary general Martin Chungog asks the rest of the world to support Uganda in its effort to help with the refugee crisis in Afghanistan. He applauds Uganda for accepting to host the Afghan refugees," Deputy Speaker Anita Among tweeted yesterday.

Mr Chungong appreciated Uganda for embracing the refugees and urged the international community to support countries that have taken in refugees

"I would like to call on the solidarity of the international community to reach out to countries that are resource-strapped such as Uganda that are taking up refugees to make sure they have the capacity to ensure the Afghans live in dignity," he said.

Mr Chungong was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament held in Vienna, Austria.

Last month, Uganda agreed to temporarily host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan on request from the US.

However, only 51 refugees were evacuated to Uganda on August 25.

The UN projects the number of Afghans seeking asylum may reach 500,000 by end of year.

Uganda has an open door policy for refuges and hosts the largest number of refugees on the continent, mainly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.