Uganda: Government to Install Tracking Devices in Ambulances

8 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Shabibah Nakirigya

The Ministry of Health has started installing tracking devices in more than 300 ambulances from all referral hospitals.

The ministry procured an international firm from India to take on the exercise. The company, whose names were not revealed, has so far installed the devices in five ambulance before rolling it out to other regions.

While receiving an ambulance from Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for Tororo District yesterday, Mr John Baptist Nambohe, the Commissioner Emergency Medical Services, said the move aims at reducing misuse of government vehicles.

"We shall be able to minimise mismanagement, especially when they are supposed to work on emergency response at a certain referral hospital," he said, adding that the device would also monitor fuel consumption.

Ms Lucy Daxbacher, the IGAD Head of mission to Uganda, said they decided to support government to fight the spread of the Covid pandemic.

