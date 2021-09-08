Ethiopia: Covid-19 - Ethiopia Confirms First Delta Variant Cases

Ethiopia on Tuesday officially confirmed the first cases of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant.

At a press briefing, Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse, however, did not specify the number of cases confirmed or where they were detected.

A few weeks ago, she had announced that a study was underway to see if the variant was already in Ethiopia.

According to the Ministry, coronavirus infections have risen sharply in recent weeks.

Dr Liya noted that the number of people contracting Covid-19, becoming seriously ill or dying in recent weeks has increased at an alarming rate.

"The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units is surging," she said.

The minister warned Ethiopians that the Delta variant is more infectious and deadlier than the previous ones.

Ethiopia's confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 313,000, with 4,700 deaths and 285,904 recoveries.

The government is now urging members of the public to get vaccinated and adhere to Covid-19 rules.

So far, more than 2.5 million people have been vaccinated in Ethiopia, against a population of over 120 million.