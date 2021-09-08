South Africa: Look to the Global South for Novel Vaccines

analysis

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University speaks of "moonshot moments" that could originate from the Global South. Wits and South African scientists are well positioned to charter a course that can catapult us into new worlds of discovery and innovation, knowledge creation and generation, teaching and learning.

"Wits scholars have the opportunity to lead from the perspective of the Global South, using their distinct expertise, location, and context," says Vilakazi.

Forging new frontiers in healthcare

Wits is home to some of the best scholars in the world who lead globally respected research entities. He notes, "We are using new technologies to leapfrog through aeons of time, and harnessing our local and global connections to conduct research that ultimately remains ahead of the innovation curve."

Vaccinology is a prominent area of scientific research and development (R&D) for Wits scientists, led by Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor Lyn Morris, Dr Thandeka Moyo and Professor Patrick Arbuthnot, amongst others. In addition to various studies to treat and prevent Covid-19, Wits University championed the first two Covid-19 vaccine trials in Africa, whilst the HIV/Aids vaccine development work from Wits is enduring and notable.

