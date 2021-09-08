South Africa: The Rise and (Slow) Fall of John Hlophe, the Judge Who Almost Took the Judiciary Down With Him

8 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Hlophe held so much potential but shaped his power as a personal means to an end rather than submit himself to the dynamic demands and pitfalls of a constitutional democracy in the making for the greater good.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe remains in a state of legal limbo as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) considers submissions on whether to suspend him pending an impeachment decision by Parliament.

On 25 August it was announced that the majority of the eight-member JSC had voted to uphold tribunal findings of gross misconduct against Hlophe.

And so, just as he made history in 1995 with his appointment as the first black judge to the Western Cape Bench, Hlophe appears to be ending his stellar but controversy-ridden career as the first post-apartheid judge to face possible impeachment.

The Judge President of the Western Cape was found unanimously guilty by a tribunal 13 years after a complaint by all the justices of the Constitutional Court that he had sought to influence the outcome of a matter relating to former president Jacob Zuma's corruption charges.

The turning point in the life and times of John Mandlakayise Hlophe can be traced to 2004, when a majority...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X