South Africa: The Rise and (Slow) Fall of John Hlophe, the Judge Who Almost Took the Judiciary Down With Him

analysis

Hlophe held so much potential but shaped his power as a personal means to an end rather than submit himself to the dynamic demands and pitfalls of a constitutional democracy in the making for the greater good.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe remains in a state of legal limbo as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) considers submissions on whether to suspend him pending an impeachment decision by Parliament.

On 25 August it was announced that the majority of the eight-member JSC had voted to uphold tribunal findings of gross misconduct against Hlophe.

And so, just as he made history in 1995 with his appointment as the first black judge to the Western Cape Bench, Hlophe appears to be ending his stellar but controversy-ridden career as the first post-apartheid judge to face possible impeachment.

The Judge President of the Western Cape was found unanimously guilty by a tribunal 13 years after a complaint by all the justices of the Constitutional Court that he had sought to influence the outcome of a matter relating to former president Jacob Zuma's corruption charges.

The turning point in the life and times of John Mandlakayise Hlophe can be traced to 2004, when a majority...