South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Notes Icasa's Intention to Consent to an Order Reviewing and Setting Aside the High Demand Spectrum Auction and Woan Itas

press release

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has noted the decision of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to consent to an order setting aside the Invitations To Apply (ITAs) for auctioning of high demand spectrum and licencing of Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN ITA) published on 2 October 2020.

The decision by ICASA does not detract from the engagements the Minister continues to hold with the telecommunications mobile operators and other relevant parties to find an amicable solution towards an urgent release of the Spectrum. Minister Ntshavheni is encouraged by the attitude of the various parties on processes that are beneficial towards our national interest.

The release of the Spectrum is one of the key reforms necessary to ignite economic growth and recovery, more especially after the Covid-19 pandemic has moved the daily operations of the economy to the digital space.