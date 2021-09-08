South Africa: Sanparks Launches Reality TV Series

8 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Parks (SANParks) will launch a 13-week reality TV series on 7 October 2021 at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic DSTV channel 161.

To be hosted by actress Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa, the series, Away for Repair, will showcase the heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken bonds.

"Away for Repair will treat viewers to an emotional rollercoaster, as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa's prime National Parks.

"Through this series, we will be showcasing the diversity of our parks to the Mzansi Magic audience, as well as the range of fun and educational activities available in these destinations.

"We also felt it important to emphasise the value of spending time in nature for emotional wellbeing, and how National Parks are places to escape to, to reconnect and revitalise, hence the relationship boot camp theme," said SANParks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello.

Viewers will follow the series, as travel goes from the mysteries of Southern Africa's first ancient African Kingdom in the Mapungubwe National Park, to the rugged coastline and deep forested gorges of the Tsitsikamma National Park through to the iconic Kruger National Park.

The series will see the teams compete in various adventures that will challenge them physically and mentally all in a bid to repair their broken bonds.

The teams include a pair of varsity friends dealing with a deep betrayal; sisters yearning for acknowledgment of past hurts; a married couple that has lost their foundation of trust, and a mother and daughter in deep need of unlearning their toxic behaviours.

The winning team will get an all-expenses paid weekend stay at the Skukuza Safari Lodge situated in the iconic Kruger National Park. The runners-up will walk away with an all-expenses paid weekend getaway to Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

Episodes will broadcast every Thursday, with repeats on Saturdays at 10:30.

For more information on the reality series, visit www.sanparks.org/away-for-repair/ #AwayForRepair.

