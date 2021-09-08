Africa: France's Embassy Calls On Tunisian Enterprises to Partake in Ambition Africa 2021

8 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — France's embassy to Tunisia launched a call for Tunisian enterprises to partake in the "Ambition Africa 2021" event, due October 5-6 in Paris.

The embassy said this event has become "the unmissable meeting for French-African economic and trade relations, bringing together ministers, ambassadors, senior economic stakeholders and enterprises from the African Continent."

"Strategically located at the crossroad between Africa and Europe, Tunisian enterprises are called to participate in this event, free of charge. Given the health crisis, the participation could be conducted online if need be," the embassy specified.

Entrepreneurs are called to "pre-register now so as to prepare their online participation in conferences and business meetings."

Over 1,250 participants from 40 countries took part in the 2019 edition during which 2,000 B2B meetings were held.

