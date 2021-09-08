Zimbabwe: What We Learn From Each Other - Zimbabwean Boy Mauled By Hyena Given Prosthetic Nose and Eye

7 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

With a new prosthetic eye and nose on the way, and out of intensive care, Rodwell Nkomazana is a long way from the boy who arrived in South Africa for emergency treatment in June. However, the essence of who he is has not changed.

On 7 May, nine-year-old Rodwell Nkomazana's life was changed forever. While asleep at an all-night church gathering in his village outside Harare, Zimbabwe, Rodwell was attacked and mauled by a hyena.

His grandmother managed to rescue him and, after weeks of campaigning and fundraising, Rodwell was flown to South Africa in a medical evacuation to receive reconstructive surgery.

Now, three weeks after being discharged from hospital, Rodwell looks like a different person to the one who arrived in South Africa on 19 June, but the essence of who he is has remained the same.

While what happened to him will undoubtedly change his life, it hasn't changed who he is -- it doesn't define or make a spectacle of him. Speaking to the medical professionals who've worked with him, it's actually others who have changed upon meeting Rodwell.

Rodwell's ICU nurse

ICU paediatric nurse William Motlhamme met Rodwell after his first diagnostic procedure on 21 June,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

