South Africa: Western Cape Govt Steps in After Vredelus Centre Security Breach

The Western Cape Department of Social Development is assessing its short- and long-term plans for the Vredelus Child and Youth Care Centre in Elsies River for girls who are in conflict with the law, after a group of armed suspects forced their way into the facility.

On Monday, a group of armed men overpowered security staff and attempted to access the girls in safe care.

"Emergency protocols were immediately activated, and all staff and residents were evacuated to a secondary, secure location. Staff and residents are receiving counselling, and parents of the girls are being contacted," the department said.

The department extended its gratitude to the staff who acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the residents, the Department of Community Safety, security company personnel and the South African Police Service.

"Security measures have been put in place to protect infrastructure and the State Security Agency, as well as the Department of Community Safety, have been asked to assist with an investigation," the department said.

The latest incident follows several prior attempts in August to access the facility by cutting through the perimeter fences, as well as ongoing safety incidents outside the centre.

As a result, the department is assessing possible alternative sites to accommodate girls in conflict with the law in the medium- and long term.