South Africa: Sri Lanka Clinch ODI Series After Proteas Crumble

analysis

The Proteas lose their One Day International series against Sri Lanka after a below-par batting performance and some outstanding bowling from the hosts.

Sri Lanka, 203 for nine (Asalanka 47, De Silva 31, Maharaj 3-37), beat South Africa, 125 all out (Klaasen 22, Malan 18, Theekshana 4-37), by 78 runs.

The Proteas bowlers did brilliantly in restricting Sri Lanka's willow wielders to just 203 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs of the series-deciding One Day International (ODI) between the two sides.

The home side's bowlers did even better though as they made light of the South African batting line-up for just 125 runs after 30 overs. The solid bowling effort by the hosts handed them a 78-run win on the day and a 2-1 overall series victory.

The result has compounded pressure on the Proteas, who have come under increasing scrutiny for happenings on and off the field of play.

Sri Lankan debutant spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed four wickets, while seamer Dushmantha Chameera chipped in with the two crucial wickets of top-order batters Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in the space of two overs. The latter's figures of two for 16 in his four overs...