Ethiopia: The Elders Say UNSC 'Must Take Action to Incentivise' Warring Parties in Ethiopia 'To Negotiate a Ceasefire'

Addis Abeba — Members of the independent group of global leaders, better known as The Elders, told members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that "the Council must take action to incentivise the parties to negotiate a ceasefire" in Ethiopia's ten-month old civil war in Tigray.

"Ending the fighting is the only way to cease the suffering," Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders, said. The group made the call during a briefing to members of the UNSC on "Maintenance of international peace and security - Security Council, 8850th meeting," held on September 07.

Further more, The Elders also recommended the Security Council to "consider making a visit to Ethiopia and Tigray, to focus attention on the conditions on the ground, and the urgent need for a political, not a military, solution."

Commenting on the use of widespread sexual violence against women and girls in Tigray, The Elders said the "protection of women and girls must be a top priority as the conflict continues to escalate."

"The Council has been briefed on the severity of the humanitarian crisis and food insecurity that is directly resulting from the conflict, and on the horrific scale of human rights atrocities, including the use of sexual violence against women and girls as a weapon of war."

The call by The Elders has received support from the US government through its Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. "We support efforts by the Elders to advise on Ethiopia," Ambassador Linda said and reiterated US' support for the appointment of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as the African Union Special Envoy for the Horn. AS