South Africa: Home Affairs - the Long and Winding Road to Holding Public Service Officials Accountable

analysis

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has written to his Cabinet colleague, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, asking him to take disciplinary action against his director-general, a former Home Affairs official linked to the Gupta naturalisation saga.

The Home Affairs minister has tried to make it easy for the arts and culture minister by even supplying the recommended charges. "You don't escape disciplinary proceedings by going to different departments," Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told MPs on Tuesday.

Disciplinary steps against officials who had failed to do due diligence and verify the accuracy of information on which the 2015 early naturalisation to Ajay Gupta and family were part of the remedial actions, according to the Public Protector report published on 7 February 2021.

Malusi Gigaba, home affairs minister at the time, was cleared of abusing his statutory discretion to grant early naturalisation - the focus fell on officials - but he was busted for failing to table the names in Parliament as is required by law.

No names were mentioned during Tuesday's parliamentary home affairs committee meeting, but the ministerial reference to the director-general was clear, as was the Public Protector report that named former home affairs director-general, now Arts...