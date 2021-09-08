South Africa: Greenwich Park Is a Gripping Weekend Read While Against the Loveless World Is a Powerful Political Book

analysis

This week, Joy Watson reads and reviews Katherine Faulkner's 'Greenwich Park' and Susan Abulhawa's 'Against the Loveless World'.

Katherine Faulkner's 'Greenwich Park'

Helen and her husband, Daniel, are expecting their first child. Everything in their lives seems "perfect" - they have also just inherited an English heritage house in Greenwich Park, London, overlooking the River Thames, as well as a substantial sum of money from Helen's parents.

The Greenwich Park house is artistic and flamboyant, originally designed by Helen's father. Daniel is an architect and has a vision and the ambition to notch up the elegance levels of the house. Except that he decides to start the renovations just as Helen goes on maternity leave.

The grime, the noise and the chaos of major construction work grates at Helen and adds to her sense of feeling washed-out and permanently exhausted. Soon, she meets Rachel at an antenatal class; Rachel shows up chewing gum, wearing purple nail polish and bypassing the tea at the social event afterwards for a glass of wine instead - it's clear that Rachel wants to befriend Helen from the outset, but she's brazen and not a neat fit in Helen's world, yet she starts showing up...