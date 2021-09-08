South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest Told of Patients Being Transferred to NGOs Despite Ailing Health

analysis

One patient was said to have been moved while he had sepsis in one of his ears, while another patient was bedridden when transferred.

The cross-examination of Zanele Buthelezi, the former Life Esidimeni nursing manager, continued on Tuesday at the inquest into the death of 144 mental healthcare patients who were transferred from private healthcare provider Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped NGOs.

Legal counsel for Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) officials questioned Buthelezi on whether the patients who were transferred from the Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre had left according to the conditions in Life Esidimeni's Service Level Agreement with the GDoH.

Buthelezi conceded that it was the responsibility of Life Esidimeni to assess the health of the patients.

Nonceba Sennelo, the deputy director of mental health at the GDoH, represented by advocate Lisle Mboweni, submitted that the patients were not handed over to the department but in fact directly to the NGOs where they had been placed, and that the department's role was simply to sign off forms saying they had witnessed patients being transferred.

Advocate Amanda Gxogxa, legal counsel for former GDoH nurse Rochelle Gordon, told the inquest that Gordon would submit that there were patients who were meant...