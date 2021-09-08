South Africa: What Have You Done for Me Lately? Local Elections the First Step in Asking Difficult Questions in Our Young Democracy

opinion

It is at the local level where we may measure in material terms the successes and failures of governance. Local government is precisely a time to be honest -- never mind the revolutionaries, the gradualists or the free marketers. Now is the time to ask: What have you done for me lately, and can I trust you to do better the next time around?

It's official. The country will go to the polls on 1 November to vote in 2021's local government elections. There's no use in complaining that electioneering, mass meetings and voting people standing in line will be superspreaders. Nobody will listen. And those who will listen believe, like those who have always considered South Africa as exceptional, that we will beat Covid-19. They may be right. At the time of writing, there is a downward curve or at least a levelling out of infection numbers and deaths, with an increase in infections.

Voters should be clear about their choices when they head to the polls. Some politicians may say "we liberated you", but you have every right to ask: What have you done for me lately? Others may bang on about taking back the land, or White...