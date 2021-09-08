South Africa: The Hand of Extreme Climate Change Tightens Its Grip On South African Tourism

analysis

High winds, heat waves and swings between droughts and flooding. These are just some of the extreme weather events that will become more common - and the SA tourism industry is poorly prepared for them.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

About 35,000 competitors got a taste of the future scientists have long warned about when the Cape Town Cycle Tour was stopped after just a few hours in 2017 because of a 100km/h wind.

Cellphone video footage of the race showed cyclists toppling over, even a truck blown on to its side.

It was the first time in 40 years that the Cape Town Cycle Tour, which attracts riders from around the world, had to be cancelled. Stopped by an extreme weather event.

Strong winds prevent cyclists from from riding at the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town in 2017. (Screenshot: YouTube)

And it is something we are going to have to get used to as the hand of climate change tightens its grip.

The Sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was published last month, updating models and projections regarding the impact of the climate crisis.

The report...