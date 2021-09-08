Kenya: Murang'a County Sets Pace for Two-Thirds Gender Rule

With 42 per cent National Assembly female representation, Murang'a is rated as the best case study of how the two-third gender rule can be achieved without legislating.

The big question now, however, is whether voters in the county will reduce, retain or increase this representation in the 2022 General Election.

Out of the county's seven constituencies, three are represented by women MPs; Alice Wahome (Kandara), Mary Wa Maua (Maragua) and Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo).

The other constituencies are Gatanga, Mathioya, Kiharu and Kangema, which have never been served by female MPs.

For a county that should be seen equally topping with women declarations to vie for the national assembly slots, analysts are questioning why many have not announce their bids yet.

Governor position

The incumbent Woman Representative Sabina Chege is the only one who has so far declared her intention to vie for the governor's seat.

Ms Wahome who won 56.99 per cent with 48,927 votes in 2017, is serving her second term in Parliament. Ms Wa Maua garnered 40,321 votes representing 56.97 per cent, while Ms Mwaniki won with 40,321 votes representing 59.8 per cent of the total vote in her constituency.

"There is nothing to worry about. I know of at least 10 women aspirants biding their time since they are still serving in public service, parastatals while others are working abroad," Ms Wahome says.

She says female leaders may end up taking over the county in the national assembly, leaving the men as nomination beneficiaries.

Having been elected a Jubilee Party ticket in the last election, Ms Wahome has since allied herself with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) pushing for Dr William Ruto presidency while Ms Wa Maua remains loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ms Mwaniki has been positioning herself as a strong Raila Odinga ally, and has hosted the former prime minister in her constituency on two occasions.

Already, the three have announced that they will be defending their seats and it is only Ms Wa Maua who is likely to face opposition from a fellow woman --Wambui Nyutu, the vice-chairperson in the National Cohesion and Integration commission (NCIC.)

Ms Wahome is yet to have any female opposition in seeking a third term in Kandara, while in Kigumo, Ms Mwaniki faces opposition from Njeri Gichungi, a lawyer by profession.

Gatanga and Kiharu constituencies have also attracted female candidates ready to dislodge incumbents Nduati Ngugi and Ndindi Nyoro, respectively.

Kakuzi/Mitubiri Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Pelagiah Muthoni has since declared her candidature for the Gatanga seat, while Dr Judy Makira a lecturer at the University of Embu has declared intention to unseat the Kiharu firebrand Mr Nyoro.

Local Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Lucy Nyambura, says she anticipates a situation where women will take over at least 71 per cent of the constituencies, which translates to five female MPs of the seven units.

"It is still early and many women will come out to declare their bids. I might also be there... We will not only retain the three seats we have, but we will win two more," she says.

Sports and Culture Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia who hails from the county, says female leadership has come of age and encourages more to get into elective politics.

Women leadership

"I am a proud son to a single mother and I am in a position to tell you that there is a lot of potential in Murang'a women. If my mother could singlehandedly see me through education to become a lawyer... a historian and now in government, that same feat can serve us well with women leadership," he observes.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi describes the three female legislators as "fabulous women leaders who have expressly shown their commitment and focus in leadership."

He says Ms Wahome is a brilliant lawyer, Wa Maua a committed loyalist and Ms Mwaniki a strategist, "where those strengths have made them a force to reckon with in their own right."

The speaker says he would miss their contributions in the house should he fail to see them back in Parliament after the 2022 poll but says: "Everything to do with their fate is firmly in their electorates' hands."

Homa Bay with 37.5 per cent female representation in Parliament is second to Murang'a with Nakuru playing fast catch up at third position with 27 per cent.

Homa Bay has Eve Obara representing Kabondo Kasipul, Lilian Achieng Gogo (Rangwe) and Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo (Suba North) while Nakuru County has Martha Wangari (Gilgil) Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Njoro's Charity Kathambi.

