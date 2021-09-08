Kenya: Relief for Kisumu Residents As New Dumpsite Takes Shape

The Kachok dumpsite in Kisumu, which has for a long time been an eyesore to the city dwellers, may soon be a thing of the past as construction of an alternative site nears completion.

The new site in Kasese, Muhoroni Sub-County is expected to offer a long term solution to the city's waste management headache.

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, at a past event, revealed that 60 per cent of the preparation is currently done and the site will be open for use soon.

"My government is racing against time to relocate the waste to the new site in Kasese within the shortest time possible," said Prof Nyong'o.

The governor said that an environmental impact assessment had been done at the new site and construction is currently running smoothly.

According to the governor, an all-weather road has also been constructed to ease the movement of trucks to the new site during waste transportation.

Fencing and tree planting around the new site are also almost complete.

No more delays

"I have given a firm instructions to the officers in charge of the project to ensure there are no more delays," said the governor.

For a long time, Kachok has proven to be a challenge to the city dwellers and entrepreneurs who often complain of the stench that comes from the dumpsite.

The waste disposal site lies close to the city, and is also a few metres away from the neighbouring schools, Moi Stadium and human settlements.

When Prof Nyong'o was elected into office in 2017, his agenda was to have the waste relocated to an alternative site during his first 100 days in office.

But four years down the line, the waste, which often uses millions of taxpayers' money to partially decommission it is yet to be moved to an alternative site due to a number of challenges.

Opposition

In 2019, there were attempts to have the site moved to Kajulu in Kisumu East Sub-County but this did not happen as residents opposed its relocation.

The idea was also rejected by a number of leaders including Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir, claiming it posed a health risk to the residents.

The county government later purchased a 207-acre piece of land in Kasese worth Sh34 million in October 2020 and promised to have the site relocated.

Ombeyi Ward MCA Vitalis Otura, in an interview, said that the site's relocation had been welcomed by the residents who now hope to secure employment.

"We believe that the relocation of the waste disposal site is a good project that will benefit the residents, including presenting job opportunities," he said.