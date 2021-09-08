Kenya: Police Arrest Tiaty MP Kamket Over Laikipia Attacks

Police accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested Tiaty MP William Kamket from his home in Kositei.

The MP was arrested Wednesday afternoon from his Kositei home in Tiaty and taken to the Rift Valley Region Criminal Investigations Office in Nakuru.

Baringo County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa, who led the arrest, said that he was under instructions to arrest the legislator and present him at the Nakuru DCI office.

"I am under clear instructions to arrest the MP and present him at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Nakuru. The MP is being linked to the ongoing attacks in Laikipia County. That is all I know," said Mr Ndiwa.

Politicians warned

This came barely hours after Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said the ongoing attacks were being orchestrated by political leaders from the region and warned that they will be arrested.

While speaking to journalists at his Nakuru office Wednesday morning after the arrest of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, Mr Natembeya said the government was still pursing two other political leaders suspected to be fuelling the unrest.

The administrator raised concern that the incessant bandit attacks are not linked to water and pasture but the expansion of territories and displacement of people.

The attacks have led to the killing of more than eight people in one month, displacement of 200 families and burning of more than 22 houses by the armed criminals who are said to be in possession of sophisticated firearms.

Learning has also been paralysed in the volatile area after schools were closed following the spate of bandit attacks.