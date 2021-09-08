Kenya: Police Arrest Tiaty MP Kamket Over Laikipia Attacks

8 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Florah Koech

Police accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested Tiaty MP William Kamket from his home in Kositei.

The MP was arrested Wednesday afternoon from his Kositei home in Tiaty and taken to the Rift Valley Region Criminal Investigations Office in Nakuru.

Baringo County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa, who led the arrest, said that he was under instructions to arrest the legislator and present him at the Nakuru DCI office.

"I am under clear instructions to arrest the MP and present him at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Nakuru. The MP is being linked to the ongoing attacks in Laikipia County. That is all I know," said Mr Ndiwa.

Politicians warned

This came barely hours after Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said the ongoing attacks were being orchestrated by political leaders from the region and warned that they will be arrested.

While speaking to journalists at his Nakuru office Wednesday morning after the arrest of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, Mr Natembeya said the government was still pursing two other political leaders suspected to be fuelling the unrest.

The administrator raised concern that the incessant bandit attacks are not linked to water and pasture but the expansion of territories and displacement of people.

The attacks have led to the killing of more than eight people in one month, displacement of 200 families and burning of more than 22 houses by the armed criminals who are said to be in possession of sophisticated firearms.

Learning has also been paralysed in the volatile area after schools were closed following the spate of bandit attacks.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X